Three injured as fire breaks out at engineering unit in Telangana's Sangareddy

At least three people were left injured after a fire broke out at RO engineering works in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Saturday, officials said. "A fire broke out around 3:30 pm in the jurisdiction of the fire station at RO engineering works, IDA Pashamylaram, Patancheru (M) of Sangareddy district. Machinery was involved in the fire," the District Fire officer (DFO) said.

"3 people were injured, and are undergoing treatment at hospital," DFO added. The injured have been identified as Ramana Reddy (47) and Satish (45) and Venkateshwar Rao.

The industrial area fire vehicles extinguished the fire completely before reaching our vehicle at the fire spot, they added. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the loss of property is under assessment.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

