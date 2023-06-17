Karnataka govt aims to provide good quality governance: State Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the State government aims to provide good quality governance and is committed to doing whatever is best for the people. Shivakumar was addressing a press briefing after holding a meeting on Brand Bengaluru at Vidhana Soudha here.

One of the main discussions was on the traffic in the city. "Today we had a meeting of all the stakeholders for a better Bengaluru, global Bengaluru. Today more than 42 important leaders of the industry cutting across various representations-- Education, Industries, Real Estate, Healthcare, and IT-- among others. They gave valuable suggestions on traffic management, elevated roads, tunnels, suburbs, parks, and lakes," DK Shivakumar said.

He said that discussions were held on garbage, extending metro services, and Kaveri water among others. "We have decided we will form a committee again and there will be a second round of discussion and we will have a website open, through which a common man of the city can give their suggestions," he said, adding that the Congress government in the southern State aims to give good quality governance.

Soon after the meeting, Shivakumar took to Twitter and said that the government's mission is to build a global Bengaluru. "Taking a major step in the effort to bring back the glory of Bangalore, a meeting was held with concerned officials on Brand Bangalore today at Vidhansouda. On this occasion, the plans to develop Bangalore were discussed. Our mission is to build Global Bengaluru through Brand Bengaluru and Better Bengaluru," Shivakumar's tweet, which is roughly translated from Kannada read. (ANI)

