Justice dept partners with NALSA and CSC e-Governance Service to facilitate delivery of legal advice

Department of Justice’s TeleLaw aims at improving lives of citizens through free pre-litigation advice and making justice delivery accessible & efficient for all, reaching the remote corners of the country to bridge the digital divide.

Department of Justice has partnered with NALSA and CSC e-Governance Service India Limited for mainstreaming legal aid to the marginalised communities through Common Services Center (CSC). Tele-Law means the use of communications and information technology for the delivery of legal information and advice. This e-interaction between lawyers and people would be through the video-conferencing infrastructure available at the CSCs.

The concept of Tele-Law is to facilitate delivery of legal advice through a panel of lawyers stationed at the front office of Legal Services Authorities and CSC. The project initiates to connect citizens with panel lawyers through video conferencing/telephone facilities by the Village Level Entrepreneur identified in 1,00,000 gram panchayats.

(With Inputs from PIB)