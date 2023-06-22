Left Menu

Bihar: Armed assailants looted Rs 20 lakhs cash from bank in Sheohar

Armed assailants looted rupees 20 lakh cash from the Amba Kala branch of Bank of Baroda in Sheohar, said police on Thursday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Armed assailants looted rupees Rs 20 lakh cash from the Amba Kala branch of Bank of Baroda in Bihar's Sheohar, said police on Thursday. The incident happened in the Piprarhi area of the district where the bank operates in the building of Amba Kala High School.

According to the police, five bike-borne assailants reached the Amba Kala branch of the Bank of Baroda and overpowered the bank staff using weapons. They also opened fire in an attempt to threaten the bank staff. After taking cash, the assailants fled away from the spot. On information, Superintended of Police, Anant Kumar Rai reached and inspected the crime scene and gave necessary directions to the officials. Police have also recovered two cartridges from the spot, said police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

