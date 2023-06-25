Left Menu

IAF Training Command chief visits Air Force Administrative College Coimbatore

During the course of his visit, Air Marshal R Radhish visited all important areas, reviewed training activities, administrative setup and Air Force Hospital.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 18:03 IST
Training command chief visits Air Force Administrative College Coimbatore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Air Marshal R Radhish Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force visited Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) from 22 June to 23 June 2023.

He was received by Air Commodore Vikas Wahi, Commandant, Air Force Administrative College and was introduced to the key functionaries of the college. The Air Marshal was presented with an impressive Guard of Honour on arrival.

During the course of his visit, the Air Marshal visited all important areas, reviewed training activities, administrative setup and Air Force Hospital. He addressed the Officers and Staff of AFAC and appreciated them for their continued efforts towards the quest for excellence in training. He exhorted everyone to continue exhibiting professional excellence to contribute effectively towards enhancing the operational capability of the IAF during this transformation phase. He advised the air warriors to be physically fit and mentally agile to achieve the objectives set by the Indian Air Force. (ANI)

