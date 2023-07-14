"Today Americans also value Indian talent, astronauts," Jitendra Singh after Chandrayaan-3 launch

As Chandrayaan-3 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that even Americans value Indian talent and astronauts. "India has taken a lead in space technology… Today Americans also value Indian talent and astronauts.. In fact they are looking to send an Indian astronaut in space…I am so proud that we all witnessed history in the making…," Singh said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated the ISRO team. Earlier today, Union Minister of State hailed the success of Chandrayaan-3 and said that this is a moment of glory for us and India.

"...This is a moment of glory for us, moment of glory for India and a moment of destiny for all of us...I must thank team ISRO for making India proud. I also thank PM Modi for making this possible by unlocking the doors of Sriharikota and enabling India's space sector...," Union Minister said. This mission will make India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country's ability for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, remembering the founding fathers of ISRO, Vikram Sarabhai and others Union Minister said that they had confidence in abundance. "...This is also a vindication of the dream seen by the founding fathers of ISRO, Vikram Sarabhai and others who were constrained of resources but they had confidence in abundance...This is also a befitting tribute to Vikram Sarabhai and happening at a time when we are entering 25 years of Amrit Kaal," he said.

He further said that the entire mission is totally indigenous, living up to the mantra of Aamtmanirbhar Bharat and in the years to come it also reiterates India's role as a global player in the world arena. Earlier today, Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota as per scheduled launch time.

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth. Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country's abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives. Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit raising maneuvers. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon's surface and enhance our knowledge.

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms. Moon serves as a repository of the Earth's past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it explore the rest of the solar system and beyond. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)