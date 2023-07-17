Delhi Mayor instructs sanitation department to minimize possibility of infectious diseases in flood-affected areas 

As some parts of Delhi still continued to be immersed in flood water causing waterlogging, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday inspected various hospitals in the national capital and instructed the sanitation department to carry out a cleanliness drive and minimize the possibility of infectious diseases at flood-affected areas. Talking to the reporters, Shelly said, "We are here today to inspect the hospitals. As there is the flood-water everywhere, there is a possibility of diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria. So, instructions have been issued to the sanitation department to carry out a cleanliness drive at flood-affected areas to minimize dengue, malaria cases."

Earlier in the day, the water level of the Yamuna River on Monday morning crossed 205.48 metres, slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, even as the waterlogging situation continues to persist in several parts of the national capital. As per the Central Water Commission, the water level, which had breached the danger mark, flooding vast swathes of the national capital, was recorded at 205.48 at 7 am on Monday down from 206.02 m at 8 am on Sunday.

As per the data, the water level stood at 205.45 m before 7 am. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

The hourly water discharge from the Hathni Kund Barrage which had gone up to approximately 3,60,000 cusecs on July 11 was at 53,955 cusecs on Sunday at 08:00 PM. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, announced ten thousand rupees per family as financial help for the flood-affected families.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams for rescue work in flood-affected districts in Delhi. 1606 people have been rescued. Moreover, 7241 people and 956 livestock have been evacuated by the NDRF teams. Further, pre-hospital treatment has been given to 908 rescued persons. Around 26,401 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of six districts of Delhi, out of which around 21,504 people are staying in 44 camps (including temporary relief camps and pucca buildings like schools, community centres). The rest of the evacuated people have shifted to the places of their choice like their relatives' houses or rented accommodations. (ANI)

