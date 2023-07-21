Left Menu

Himachal: Considering to raise widow re-marriage grant from Rs 65,000 to Rs 1 lakh, says CM Sukkhu

The initiative aims to encourage remarriage and facilitate the rehabilitation of widows, the CM said in a press statement.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the government is actively considering a proposal to raise the widow re-marriage grant from Rs 65,000 to Rs one lakh in an effort to provide enhanced support to them. The initiative aims to encourage remarriage and facilitate the rehabilitation of widows. The proposal is set to be presented before the state cabinet soon for approval, the CM said in a press statement.

The Chief Minister emphasized government's unwavering commitment to uplift the underprivileged sections of society. The state government has already launched several innovative welfare schemes, dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable communities, ensuring they can lead dignified and empowered lives, he added. (ANI)

