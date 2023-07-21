MoRTH issues new guidelines for provision of signages on Expressways and NHs

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has issued new guidelines for the provision of signages on Expressways and National Highways. The fresh guidelines, approved by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari focus on further improving road safety by incorporating best practices and world standards to offer improved visibility and intuitive guidance to the drivers.

Road signages are essential components of road infrastructure as they provide vital information and instructions to drivers. Accordingly, MoRTH has reviewed the provision of signages as per relevant IRC codes & guidelines, existing practices prescribed in various international codes as well as information and functionality perspective to ensure better compliance of traffic regulations. The guidelines are designed to offer drivers clear and concise guidance, warnings, notices, and regulatory information, facilitating a seamless and safe journey on the roads.

Some of the salient features of the guidelines include:

Enhanced Visibility and Legibility: Prioritise enhanced visibility of road signages through placement at appropriate height/ distance, large lettering, symbols and short legends for quick comprehension of drivers, ensuring crucial information is readily visible and understandable, even in adverse conditions.

Pictorial Depictions for Intuitive Communication: Pictorial representations along with text to convey essential messages effectively, thus catering to a diverse group of road users, including those with limited literacy.

Regional Languages: Endorse a multilingual approach on road signages, encompassing both English and regional languages, ensuring effective communication with diverse road users, promoting better understanding and adherence to traffic regulations.

Focused Lane Discipline: Special attention has been given to promoting better lane discipline, through strategic positioning with clear and intuitive guidance to drivers, encouraging adherence to designated lanes and minimizing traffic congestion.

Phased Implementation: In the initial phase, the guidelines will be implemented on all upcoming Highways, Expressways, and greenfield corridors. Additionally, Highways experiencing high traffic volume, with more than 20,000 Passenger Car Units (PCUs), will also be prioritized for the implementation of these guidelines.

The guidelines, highlighting the Government's commitment for improving road safety standards across the country. With adoption of best practices and world standards, MoRTH aims to provide a safe and efficient travel experience for all road users, further advancing towards accident-free roads.

(With Inputs from PIB)