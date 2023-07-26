Business brief

Climate-tech company Newtral.io on Wednesday announced that it has secured Rs 64 lakh in a funding round led by startup accelerator PedalStart.

Bengaluru-based Newtral.io, which develops carbon accounting and sustainabilty reporting tools for enterprises, said the fund infusion will fuel the company's growth, enabling it to meet the increasing global demand for sustainable solutions.

''This funding represents a major milestone that will accelerate our growth trajectory and enable us to meet the increasing demand for sustainable solutions in global markets,'' said Avi Chudasama, co-founder and CEO of Newtral.io.

Leveraging the Newtral.io platform, enterprises can effectively measure their carbon emissions, identify areas for emission reduction, create custom dashboards and seamlessly adopt sustainable practices, Newtral.io said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)