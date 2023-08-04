First T20I Scoreboard: India vs West Indies

India: Ishan Kishan c Powell b McCoy 6 Shubman Gill st Pooran b Hosein 3 Suryakumar Yadav c Hetmyer b Holder 21 Tilak Varma c Hetmyer b Shepherd 39 Hardik Pandya b Holder 19 Sanju Samson run out (Mayers) 12 Axar Patel c Hetmyer b McCoy 13 Kuldeep Yadav b Shepherd 3 Arshdeep Singh run out (Hetmyer/Pooran) 12 Yuzvendra Chahal not out 1 Mukesh Kumar not out 1 Extras: (LB-9, NB-1, W-5) 15 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 145 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-28, 3-67, 4-77, 5-113, 6-113, 7-129, 8-140, 9-144 Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-17-1, Obed McCoy 4-0-28-2, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-39-0, Jason Holder 4-1-19-2, Romario Shepherd 4-0-33-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)