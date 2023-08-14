Significant progress to implement State Capture Commission recommendations

President Cyril Ramaphosa says “significant progress” has been made to implement government’s plan in relation to the recommendations set out by the State Capture Commission.

The President was addressing the nation through his weekly newsletter on the eve of the second anniversary of the final public hearing of the commission.

Some 205 investigative and prosecutorial recommendations were given by the commission.

“To undertake this huge amount of work, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks set up an Integrated Task Force to coordinate investigations and prosecutions. There are currently nine cases in court, involving 41 accused people and 12 companies.

“Significant progress has also been made in recovering the proceeds of crime. Freezing orders to the value of R13 billion have been granted to the NPA. A total of R5.4 billion has been traced and returned to the State. The South African Revenue Service has collected unpaid taxes as a result of evidence before the State Capture Commission,” he said.

President Ramaphosa added that “far reaching legislative and institutional changes to reduce the potential of corruption” are also being undertaken.

“Eight of the 14 new laws or legislative amendments identified in our implementation plan have been approved by Cabinet and tabled in Parliament. These address areas such as public procurement, the involvement of politicians in administrative matters, the conduct of public servants, the intelligence services, money laundering and electoral reforms.

“A further six draft laws are in the process of public consultation with stakeholders. Further research is being done on some of the recommendations of the Commission, such as making the abuse of political power a criminal offence,” he said.

Furthermore, the draft Public Procurement Bill and State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) bills are also in the pipeline to increase transparency in procurement processes, and how boards and executives at SOEs are appointed.

To deal with corruption, the State Capture Commission recommended that additional anti-corruption bodies be formed and according to the President, part of that work “is being led by the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, which is working across society to build ethical values and mobilise the nation against corruption”.

Whistle blowers

President Ramaphosa thanked the individuals who exposed State capture at the commission and through other means.

“Corruption is one of the greatest challenges our country confronts as we strive to improve the lives of all our people. State capture is one of the worst forms of corruption our country has experienced in recent times. State capture was the orchestrated theft of billions of rand through the capture of state institutions.

“Our country is grateful to the actions of many South Africans who, acting as individuals and through various organisations across society, exposed state capture and in many ways ensured that decisive steps are taken to end it,” he said.

The President emphasised the importance of having whistle blowers who bravely – and sometimes to their own detriment – revealed wrongdoing.

He added that government is working to ensure that whistle blowers are protected.

“While many people contributed to exposing and ending State Capture, the role of whistle blowers was particularly important. Many of the people who revealed wrongdoing suffered victimisation and hardship due to their courageous actions.

“We have put forward clear and effective recommendations on whistle blower protection and incentives. These recommendations propose a range of measures, such as criminalising threats against whistle blowers, creating a fund for whistle blowers dismissed because of their disclosures, and providing State protection for whistle blowers and their families where necessary,” he said.

The President reiterated that government is persevering in its commitment to rid the country of corruption and cut off the tentacles of State Capture.

“In the coming months, many of the processes underway will be completed and much more progress will be recorded.

“While tangible progress is being made, it is clear to me that we will only be able to put state capture firmly behind us if all South Africans work together to rid our society of corruption in all its forms,” President Ramaphosa concluded.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)