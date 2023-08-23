China coast guard patrols territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands on Aug 23 - state media
The Chinese coast guard patrolled the territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands on Aug. 23 to conduct "right protection" cruises, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday.
China calls the islands Diaoyu while Japan calls them Senkaku.
