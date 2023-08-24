Left Menu

Italy and UNESCO sign 1.5m Euro agreement for new initiative in Petra and Wadi Rum

Italian Government and UNESCO to support local communities in the World Heritage sites of Petra and Wadi Rum

UNESCO | Amman | Updated: 24-08-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 13:16 IST
Italy and UNESCO sign 1.5m Euro agreement for new initiative in Petra and Wadi Rum
Colosseum Rome Italy Image Credit: Wallpaperflare

The Italian Government and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) signed today a 1.5 million Euro partnership agreement for a new initiative in Petra and Wadi Rum, to safeguard cultural heritage and support local communities in engaging more effectively in the protection of the World Heritage sites, through sustainable practices and alternative livelihood opportunities.

This additional contribution to a long-standing partnership between the Government of Italy and UNESCO in Jordan was cemented in the signing ceremony held today at the UNESCO Jordan Office premises, in the presence of the Italian Ambassador to Jordan, Mr. Luciano Pezzotti, the UNESCO Representative in Jordan, Ms. Min Jeong Kim, and representatives from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS). 

During the signing ceremony, Ambassador Pezzotti underscored “the Government of Italy’s commitment to sustain Jordan’s efforts in protecting culture as well as conserving heritage places and manage them efficiently, as a reaffirmation of the Italian dedication to valorize cultural assets and safeguard the rich and diverse living heritage of highly significant places, and provide for international cooperation and assistance in the field of cultural heritage”.

UNESCO Representative, Ms. Min Jeong Kim, thanked the Government of Italy for its generous support and stated that, “UNESCO will work closely with the Government of Jordan, as well as the local authorities and communities, to focus on activities that could help alleviate some of the pressures on the sites due to the exponential increase in the number of tourists in recent years. The ultimate goal of the project is to support the sustainable preservation and development of the World Heritage sites for future generations.”    

The two-year initiative entitled “Local Communities and Sustainable Tourism in Petra and Wadi Rum” will contribute to the sustainable protection of the two World Heritage sites, while focusing on empowering local communities to play an active role in the preservation of these invaluable places and creating livelihoods opportunities, especially for the women and youth.

The project will be implemented in close collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Department of Antiquities, Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023