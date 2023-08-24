Left Menu

"ISRO has come a long way in 6 decades": Astronomer RC Kapoor

Astronomer and Professor RC Kapoor on Thursday said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has come a long way in the past six decades adding that the work of the space agency is largely indigenous which is commendable. 

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:35 IST
Astronomer and Professor RC Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Astronomer and Professor RC Kapoor on Thursday said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has come a long way in the past six decades adding that the work of the space agency is largely indigenous which is commendable. Speaking to ANI, RC Kapoor said, "We have a tendency to make the most out of the fewest facilities, smallest things and minimum support system. That is there by habit, but that doesn't mean we live in a miserable way. Certainly not the case. In 6 decades ISRO has come a long way. There is a local talent, sourcing components for building whatever gadgets ISRO wants."

"There is participation from the local industry and that has been going on for the last three decades. ISRO's work is largely indigenous and commendable. It is not right to compare the cost directly or numerically with American or European costs," he added. Earlier today Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that all activities related to the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are on schedule and all systems are functioning normally.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so. India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, tilting to a horizontal position ahead of landing. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then, it went through a series of orbital manoeuvres before zeroing in on the moon's surface. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

