Five CEE countries want ban on Ukrainian grain extended till year-end, Poland says
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:53 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish agriculture minister Robert Telus said on Friday that Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia support extending a EU ban on Ukrainian grain import to those countries until the end of the year.
The European Union in May allowed Ukraine's five neighbours to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, while allowing transit of such cargoes for export elsewhere. That ban is set to end on September 15.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Romania
- Polish
- Robert Telus
- Ukrainian
- Slovakia
- The European Union
- Ukraine
- Bulgaria
- Hungary
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says 11 Ukrainian drones downed near Sevastopol - RIA
Russia says 13 Ukrainian drones downed near Crimea and Moscow
Three dead after Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia
Russian drones destroy Ukrainian fuel depot in Rivne region - governor
Russia destroys 20 Ukrainian drones over Crimea - agencies