Fire brought under control in oil refining unit in Ashtian, Iran - Mehr
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-09-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 11:31 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A fire has been brought under control in the tanks of an oil condensate refining unit in the northwestern Iranian city of Ashtian, according to Mehr news agency on Thursday.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement