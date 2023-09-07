Left Menu

35 Govindas injured in different incidents while celebrating Dahi Handi: BMC

35 Govindas injured in different incidents while celebrating Dahi Handi: BMC
Earlier visuals of Dahi Handi celebration at Worli (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
35 Govindas were injured in different incidents while celebrating Dahi Handi on the occasion of Janamashtmi, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday. BMC said that four Govindas received serious injuries while 22 are undergoing treatment.

"35 Govindas were injured in different incidents during Dahi Handi organised on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, in Mumbai. Four of these 35 Govindas received serious injuries and were admitted to hospital, nine others were discharged after first aid and 22 are undertreatment at OPD," BMC said. One of the major cultural activities, Dahi Handi is celebrated by filling an earthen pot with curd, butter and other milk products. Subsequently, a group of people form a human pyramid to reach the matka and break it with a stick.

The tradition symbolizes Lord Krishna’s playfulness and innocence, and his love for butter and curd. Dahi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna's act of eating Dahi hung at a height when he was a child. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

