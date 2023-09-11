Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF) Announces Program of Its 10th Annual Meeting (ICEF2023), Registration for Participation Now Being Accepted

TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2023 /Kyodo JBN-Asianet/ -- - Hybrid Event with In-person Sessions at Hotel New Otani Tokyo and Online Sessions - The Government of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) of Japan will hold the 10th Annual Meeting of the Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2023) over a 2-day period from Wednesday, October 4, to Thursday, October 5. This year's meeting will be held as a hybrid event, with in-person sessions at the Hotel New Otani Tokyo and online sessions via the internet. ICEF is an international forum where leaders of industry, academia and government from around the world gather in one location for discussions with the aim of encouraging innovation, which is the key to measures to address the challenge of global warming. Participants from all countries are invited to attend.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106778/202309048869/_prw_PI1fl_18P9EbIl.jpg Overview of Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 10th Annual Meeting (ICEF2023) - Dates: October 4 (Wed.) - October 5 (Thurs.), 2023 - Venue: Hotel New Otani Tokyo (hybrid event with online sessions) - Deadline for in-person registration: 17:00 (Japan time), September 26 (Tues.), 2023 - For registration, visit: https://www.icef.go.jp/register/ Main Theme ''Innovation for Just, Secure and Sustainable Global Green Transformation (GX)''This year's ICEF2023 meeting marks the 10th Anniversary of this annual event, and is also part of ''Tokyo GX Week,'' an intensive series of international conferences on energy- and environment-related issues with the aim of realizing GX. As the world continues to confront various difficulties, ICEF2023 will focus on ''innovation,'' which is necessary for progress toward achieving carbon neutrality. Based on a shared recognition that ''Diversity is the origin of innovation,'' ICEF will strive to deepen discussions by various nations and regions, technical experts and other stakeholders, and on reaching this 10-year milestone, the forum will look back on the accomplishments of ICEF to date, and will discuss anew what should be done going forward. Program The program and speakers will be announced as available. For details, please check the ICEF official website: https://www.icef.go.jp/program/ Plenary Sessions - Innovative Policy Making - GX Together - Summarizing Plenary Concurrent Sessions - Global Stocktake - Food, Water and Climate Change - Innovative Use of Renewables - Sustainable Aviation - Nuclear Fusion Technology Other Events - ICEF Roadmap Project - Conversation with Young-generation Innovators - Special Session with Prof. Smil - NEDO Project-related session - Co-hosted event by Bloomberg - Co-hosted event by UNIDO Press Invitation: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202309048869-O1-e3woj3PM.pdf Contact information for inquiries from readers, viewers and the press regarding this event: ICEF2023 Secretariat (Public Relations, First Co., Ltd.) Email: icef2023-media[at]mail.obo.bz (Please replace [at] with @ before using this email address.) Source: ICEF Secretariat

