No "gross violation" of human rights in India, says NHRC chief

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC), Arun Kumar Mishra on Saturday said that the global community should not be bothered about India's situation, adding he does not find any "gross violation" of human rights taking place at present. The NHRC chairperson was referring to some foreign agencies taking up Human Rights violations in India at the international level.

Mishra said that it is not the correct state of affairs, to say there is a rise in human rights violations in the country on the basis of the 'Manipur incident'. "Manipur is isolated, an incident where ethnic violence is going on, and as the Human Rights Commission, we have done our duty to ensure that the two groups who were fighting with each other on ethnic issues should not continue too long," he said.

He also said, "So to say that there is an increase in human rights violations in India on the basis of only the incident of Manipur cannot be said to be the correct state of affairs. I do not find there is any gross violation of human rights taking place at present. And the global community should not be bothered about our situation." Mishra added that based on data it cannot be said that there is an escalation in the complaints regarding human rights violations in the past three decades.

"If we go by our records and the incidents which have taken place in the past three decades, I do not find that it can be said based on data that there is an escalation in the complaints regarding human rights violations in India. Be that as it may, if these reports are based only on the Manipur incident, that cannot be attributed to the human rights situation throughout India," he said. The NHRC chief emphasized that there is no reason to say the human rights situation is deteriorating in India, further questioning the reports that the foreign agencies refer to.

"Actually, the world has become so smaller. I do not know how they are fed, how they appreciate their reports, and on what basis their assessment is based. But if we see it objectively, there is no reason to say that the human rights situation in India is deteriorating or has deteriorated or there is a violation," Mishra said. He pointed out that the Human Rights Commission exists because human rights violations can take place everywhere in every country, and added that the world community has to come together to solve these issues.

"These are the incidents of violation which are common in every country. We are receiving those complaints which must be common in every country. Human rights violations can take place everywhere in every country. That's why the Human Rights Commission exists. This is a situation and the world community has to come together to solve these things. And if we say that it is singly happening in India, it's not correct," he said. (ANI)

