Pakistani drone recovered from Punjab’s Tarn Taran

A joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a Pakistani drone in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, an official said. According to an official statement, the drone was recovered from a paddy field in Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district on Saturday.

"On 16th September 2023 at around 03:32 PM, the BSF intercepted movement of the suspected drone near Village - T J Singh, District - Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," it said. A joint search operation with Punjab Police was carried out and the drone was recovered at about 5:42 pm from the paddy field, the statement said.

The drone is a made-in-China quadcopter-- DJI Mavic 3 classic, officials said. Meanwhile, BSF on Sunday early morning recovered a packet weighing approximately 2.5 Kg, suspected to be heroin from a farm field near Gatti Rajoke village in Ferozepur.

"On September 17, 2023 at around 4:10 AM, BSF intercepted movement of a suspected drone near Village - Gatti Rajoke, District - Ferozepur. As per laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone with fire," read a press release of BSF. The BSF release said, "A joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out at about 6.35 am early in the morning. During the search, the troops recovered a packet weighing approximately 2.5 Kg, suspected to be heroin attached with an iron hook for hanging to a drone, from a farming field near Gatti Rajoke village."

Previously, in a joint operation launched by the BSF and the Punjab Police at the outskirts of Mehdipur village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, drugs weighing around 2.752 Kg were seized, an official statement said on September 1. According to the official statement, the joint operation was conducted based on information regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items dropped by a drone.Earlier on August 24, in a joint operation launched by the BSF and the Punjab police in the Rajoke village of Tarn Taran district, drugs weighing nearly 360 grams were seized, an official statement said. (ANI)

