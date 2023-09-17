Left Menu

"Low-level politics": AAP after Delhi CM not invited for inauguration of Airport Express Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

ANI | Updated: 17-09-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 13:04 IST
"Low-level politics": AAP after Delhi CM not invited for inauguration of Airport Express Line
Aam Adami Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Admi Party National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not sending an invitation to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the inauguration of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line. Ahead of the inauguration, Kakkar took to X, and accused PM Modi of "low-level politics".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station 'YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25'. "Today the Prime Minister will inaugurate the "Airport Express Line" in Delhi. Delhi Government bears 50 per cent of the expenses of Delhi Metro but Modi ji does small politics of "I, Me and Myself", that is why he did not consider it necessary to send an invitation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal". Taking a dig at PM Modi, the AAP leader said, "Your low-level politics is not liked by people of Delhi".

"Delhi belongs to its people, Prime Minister, that is why you could never win because your heart is small and low level politics is not liked by the people of Delhi," she added. After the inauguration, the Prime Minister took a ride on the Delhi Metro. Passenger operations on the new extension will begin from 3 pm today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also officially unveil Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. The nearly 2-kilometre-long 'Yashobhoomi line' of the Delhi Metro will connect Dwarka Sector 21 and India International Convention Centre.

Visuals showed PM Modi interacting with the passengers inside the Metro, who also took selfies and wished him a happy birthday. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will become 24.9 km," the DMRC said in a statement.

From today the Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time. The total journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes.The Delhi Traffic Police has also put in place several vehicular restrictions in West Delhi, Dwarka and Gurgaon today.Traffic will be affected on the NH-48, in the Punjabi Bagh area, and at UER-II, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh Road areas.

The police said traffic on the route from NH-48 to Normal Dham Nala (UER-II) will be affected all day. "Commuters are also advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Normal Dham Nala)," an advisory said. Since there will be restrictions in UER-II and Dwarka areas, the police said Dhulsiras Chowk, Dwarka Sector 23 will be open but travel to/from the airport will be affected.

YashoBhoomi centre, built over a sprawling area of more than 70,000 square metres, includes convention rooms and a main auditorium. It also has a grand ballroom that can accommodate over 10000 delegates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023