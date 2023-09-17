PM Vishwakarma yojana aims to empower beneficiaries socially and economically, says Union Minister
In his speech, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the scheme designed for the welfare of the Vishwakarma would go a long way in ameliorating the welfare of the beneficiaries.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy on Sunday said the Prime Minister Vishwakarma scheme is aimed at empowering the Vishwakarma community socially and economically. Addressing a gathering here, he said Puducherry was among the 70 locations where the scheme was launched. Extending his birthday greetings to the Prime Minister today, Narayanaswamy said, ''we believe in the importance of preserving our cultural heritage and promoting inclusive growth.'' Through the PM Vishwakarma scheme we are providing a platform for the Vishwakarma artisans and workers to flourish and contribute to the nation`s progress, he said. Under the scheme 30 lakh artisans would benefit across the country with the budget allocation of Rs 13,000 crores. It would enable the artisans to skill and upskill their capacity. Those engaged in one of the 18 family based traditional trades can register on the PM Vishwakarma portal through Common Service Centre with bio metric authenticated aadhaar. In his speech, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the scheme designed for the welfare of the Vishwakarma would go a long way in ameliorating the welfare of the beneficiaries. He underscored the need to take care of the living conditions of the Vishwakarma. Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, Agriculture Minister Theni C.Djeacoumar, Chief Secretary Raveev Verma and Government whip A K D Arumugham were among those present.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Centre to launch Vishwakarma Yojana on PM Modi's birthday to benefit people skilled in traditional craftsmanship
PM Modi launches Rs 13,000-crore 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme for artisans, craftsmen and those engaged in traditional skills.
'PM Vishwakarma' scheme to benefit 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen.
"We have been continuously striving for prosperity of our skilled brothers and sisters": PM Modi ahead of 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme launch
PM Vishwakarma scheme worth Rs 13,000 cr launched by PM Modi on his birthday