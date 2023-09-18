Racold Secures Top Honor as the Most Trusted Brand of India for 2023

India” witnessed Racold as India’s Most Trusted Brand with a commitment to innovation and excellence India – Business Wire India Racold, one of India’s leading water heater brands, committed to providing innovative, sustainable, and energy-efficient water heating solutions, proudly announces its huge victory as the ''Most Trusted Brand of India'' in the esteemed 3rd edition of the ''Most Trusted Brands of India'' awards presented by Marksmen Daily. This coveted accolade stands as a true testament to Racold's unwavering dedication and collective commitment to excellence.

The ''Most Trusted Brands of India'' award is a pivotal milestone in Racold's journey, further solidifying its reputation of trustworthiness and innovation in the industry. This accomplishment reflects the brand's dedication to delivering top-notch products and services, backed by an undying passion for exceeding customer expectations.

Sharing his views on the milestone, Mr. Mohit Narula, Managing Director and Country Manager (India), Ariston Group India Pvt. Ltd., said, “This award reaffirms our commitment to our customers and our tireless pursuit of excellence, innovation, reliability, and customer trust. Our team's relentless efforts and customer-centric approach have been instrumental in achieving this milestone, we remain steadfast in our mission to continuously enhance our offerings, amplify our reach, strengthen our product offerings, and forge ahead on a path of sustainable growth and customer satisfaction.” Sharing his thoughts on achieving this milestone, Mr. Vikram Raman, VP Marketing and Ecommerce, Ariston Group India Pvt. Ltd., said, ''It gives me a feeling of immense fulfilment that our brand strategy and rigorous consumer research has guided us to offer our consumers the perfect hot water solution that matches their needs. Racold’s portfolio is tailor made to offer a seamless blend of comfort and convenience with features like WiFi Connect, Racold Net App, Silver Ion Technology and many more.” Racold has proactively engaged in endeavors aimed at championing sustainability and energy efficiency. The company's proactive strides in crafting environmentally conscious products designed to curtail ecological footprints have garnered commendation from both its customers and the industry authorities. This steadfast dedication to environmental preservation has supported Racold's standing as a leader in delivering exceptional products and solidified its identity as a brand with a strong sense of social responsibility.

Moreover, the distinguished acknowledgment further fortifies Racold's prominence as the industry leader in sustainable water heating solutions, reaffirming the unwavering trust vested in the brand by its valued customers, partners, and stakeholders.

About Racold Racold has been India's most trusted brand & one of the largest providers of water heating solutions for over 60 years in India. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ariston Group-Italy, the world leader in water & environmental heating solutions. Ever since its inception, Racold has been setting standards in the Indian Water Heating Industry by bringing in new technology and enhancing the aesthetics, quality, safety, durability & performance of the product. It has set a new benchmark in the industry for energy efficiency standards & has the distinction of being the only brand in the water heating category to win the BEE award ten times. Racold is the only brand in the water heating category chosen as a Superbrand for 2019, 2021 and 2023.

