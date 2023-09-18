‘E-wallet payment option facility’ launched by Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

There was a long felt need of an office for all the aviation regulatory authorities to be under one roof and in close vicinity of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for better coordination. This critical requirement was addressed today with the inauguration of‘Udaan Bhawan,’ an Integrated Office Complex at Delhi’s Safdarjung Airport which was inaugurated by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, in the august presence of General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.), Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways & Civil Aviation and Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, MoCA.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), being Regulatory Authorities, play a vital role in Civil Aviation sector by framing and implementing rules and regulations as per standards. Airports Authority of India (AAI) is the major airport operator responsible for construction, operations, providing ATC and CNS services & maintenance at various airports throughout India. Udaan Bhawan, the New Integrated Office Complex has been constructed at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi which will facilitate better coordination between various regulatory authorities under MoCA.

The occasion also witnessed the launch of the pilot e-wallet facility. The e-wallet will be particularly useful for processing of fees for various regulatory approvals in the Bharatkosh portal and act as a prepaid wallet that would enable registered users to add funds in advance. Initially, only NEFT/RTGS mode will be allowed for adding funds. The users would also be able to generate receipt and challan instantly.

On this occasion Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel said, “Today is a landmark day as we are not just inaugurating Udaan Bhawan, but also Bharatkosh portal that would act as a prepaid wallet.This portal would allow faster, quicker, more secure payment system through our civil aviation ministry.”

“A healthy working environment brings with it a lot of positivity, increases productivity, and increases comfort. It is the atmosphere of the workspace that truly translates ideations of thoughts into concrete action. The government has become much more proactive, a problem solver, a change agent that is transforming an aspirational India for being world’s growth agent.” he added. The minister also said that the new building epitomizes the Prime Minister’s clarion call for ‘Sankalp se siddhi’. It not only meets the standards of the 21stcentury in terms of environment and sustainability, but also has openness and all amenities to care of all the requirements.

At the inauguration Gen (Dr.) V.K. Singh (Retd.), Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways & Civil Aviation said “It is a landmark step to inaugurate BharatKosh portal and Udaan Bhawan.”

Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, MoCA said “The Udaan Bhawan would allow all organisations to work together under the same roof and this would lead to better coordination.”

The New Integrated Office Complex has G+3 levels constructed above ground and rest 03 as basement levels and can accommodate 1270 officials. The total built up area of the building is 71257 Sqm. and the project is completed at total cost of Rs. 374.98 Crore.

The GRIHA-5 rated building embraces host of sustainability features aligning with the environment friendly stance. The building is designed for utilization of Daylight to the maximum extent possible. The use of efficient LED fixtures, glazed curtain-wall assembly and double-skin Façade System to minimize heat gain, recycling of waste water and its management stands out among the environment friendly features of the building.

The Udaan Bhawan is well equipped with modern conference rooms, AV system, IT infrastructure, parking management system, Yoga room, creche facility, EV charging etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)