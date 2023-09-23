Left Menu

BSF, Punjab Police, sister agencies hold coordination meeting to enhance coordination

A co-ordination meeting with officers from different departments of Punjab Police and sister agencies from Central departments was held at Frontier HQrs BSF on Friday. 

23-09-2023
Visuals from the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A coordination meeting with officers from different departments of Punjab Police and sister agencies from Central departments was held at Frontier HQrs BSF on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Dr Atul Fulzele, IPS, Inspector General, Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF).

BSF, in a press note, said, "The month of September has been very active & challenging for BSF, Police and all sister agencies in terms of operations connected with the seizure of contrabands, apprehension of smugglers, flood rescue and relief operations and security in the state during G-20 summit. The meeting focused on strategy building, enhancing coordination, sharing of intelligence, planning and conduct of Joint Operations to curb the smuggling nexus involved in the trans-border smuggling of narcotics and arms, according to BSF. (ANI)

