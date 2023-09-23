Left Menu

13 killed in one year due to illegal electric fencing around farms in Chandrapur

Thirteen people have died over one year due to electric fences put up illegally to protect standing crops from wild animals in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, police said on Saturday. Farm owners have been installing electric fences illegally without following a proper procedure to protect standing crops in the district, which is home to dense forests, the official said.

Thirteen people have died over one year due to electric fences put up illegally to protect standing crops from wild animals in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Saturday. Of the deaths that occurred in the last 12 months, four victims were farmers, an official said. Farm owners have been installing electric fences illegally without following a proper procedure to protect standing crops in the district, which is home to dense forests, the official said. As per a release issued by the police on Friday, people have lost their lives unnecessarily due to the illegal connection of electric wires around farms. At least 13 people have died in one year because of the illegal electric fences put up by farm owners and 12 cases have been registered under section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code with regard to these incidents, the release said. Superintendent of Police Ravindrasingh Pardeshi has warned of strict action against farm owners who install electric fencing, it stated.

