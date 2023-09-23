Assam Govt signs Rs 3114 cr MoU with private enterprises for Mega Industrial Parks in state

Assam Government on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with six private sector industrial enterprises for setting up mega industrial parks totalling an investment of Rs 3,114 crore across the state. Addressing the ceremonial signing of the MoU, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said," Today's signing of agreements that would entail investments of as much as Rs 3,000 crore indicates Assam moving forward towards becoming one of the most industrialised states in the country."

Stating that agreements for investments amounting to several thousand crores inked earlier in the year with the private sector are at various stages of implementation, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Another batch of industrial investment proposals amounting to around Rs 10,000 crore are currently being studied by the empowered committee set up by the Government of Assam to expedite the investment ecosystem in the state." A land lease agreement was also signed between the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Jenipro Hotels Pvt Ltd for setting up of a 5-star category hotel with an investment of Rs 100 crore at Hatighuli Bagisa Gaon near Kaziranga National Park.

Referring to the signing of memoranda of understanding signed today as a historic moment for the State, Chief Minister Sarma said the Rs 2,000 crore investment by M/s Kesar Petro Products shall generate around 200 direct and around 1800 indirect employment opportunities while Longspan Structures' investments of Rs 129 crore would lead to generation of around 220 direct and 180 indirect employment opportunities. "Likewise, M/s SBL Biscuits' Rs 139 crore, M/s Umrangshu (India) Cement LLP's Rs 285 crore, M/s Sunit Breweries' RS 151 crore and M/s Jericho's Rs 410 crore investments would generate employment opportunities for thousands of job-seekers of the state," Chief Minister Sarma added.

He exuded confidence in the next 18 months, that private sector investments in the state since 2019 would cross the Rs 50,000 crore mark and in two to three years from now, the aggregate private sector investments would breach Rs 1 lakh crore. Drawing a comparison between the current socio-political landscape of the State against the a decade or so back, Chief Minister Sarma said Assam is currently witnessing an unparalleled period of general peace and the state can rightly be termed one of the safest destinations for private-sector investments.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the various initiatives the State government has been taking to create an environment favourable for private sector investments. He said his government was committed to ensuring that there is no unnecessary delay in the clearance of investment proposals and related requests that are put forward by probable and potential investors. He appealed to the potential investors to reach out to the Chief Minister's Office in case of inordinate delays in the processing of their investment and related proposals. (ANI)

