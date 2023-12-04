Left Menu

Bill to make way for Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha

The amendment Bill will make way for the setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana's Mulugu district.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 12:51 IST
Inside visuals of Lok Sabha (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. In early October, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval for the introduction of the Bill in Parliament, to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, making way for the setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana's Mulugu district which is provided in the Thirteenth Schedule to the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, 2014 (no. 6 of 2014).

There would be the provision of funds of Rs 889.07 crore for the purpose, as per a statement by the Tribal Affairs ministry issued in October this year. "The new university will not only increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the State but also promote avenues of higher education and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge system for the benefit of the tribal population in the State," the Tribal Affairs Ministry had said.

"This new university will also create additional capacity and will strive to remove regional imbalances." Meanwhile, the central government has 21 Bills on its agenda for the winter session, including the bills to replace the IPC, the Indian Evidence Act and the CrPC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

