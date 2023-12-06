Cylclone Michaung: Three people dead after building collapse in Velachery, Chennai

Three people died after a private building collapsed in Chennai Velachery. On the Chennai Velachery main road, a green-tech structural construction building collapsed, and three people were found trapped inside. The Tamil Nadu government, with the help of the NLC company, started to pump out the water using motor pumps.

VCK Chief and MP Thirumavalavan visited the area and inquired with officials and family members of those who were struck inside. Several streets in Chennai were submerged after heavy rainfall, and boat rescue operations are underway.

Heavy rains continued to lash Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with Virudhunagar district recording the highest rainfall of 8 centimetres. Ponnamaravathi in Pudukkottai district, Natham in Dindigul district, Singampunari in Sivagangai district, and Sathiar in Madurai district all recorded 7 centimetres of rainfall. Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Tr.Prem Anand Sinha IPS & DC Mount visited low-lying areas of Manapakkam and Thuraipakkam to provide relief & rescue measures with the assistance of DDRT, local police, FIRE, and Chennai Municipal Corporation officials.

The heavy rains that have been lashing Chennai over the past few days have led to flooding in several low-lying areas of the city. In response to the situation, the police department has deployed teams to provide relief and rescue to affected residents. The teams have been distributing food packets, water, and other essential supplies to the affected residents. They are also helping to evacuate people from flooded areas and providing medical assistance to those in need.

Earlier, six deaths were reported in the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction in view of the Michaung cyclone, according to the Chennai police. Heavy rains have caused flooding in Chennai, and rescue workers have been deployed to evacuate residents from affected areas.

The Arumbakkam area of Chennai remains waterlogged following heavy rainfall. Green Corridors of Airport to Anna Salai and ECR are maintained and advised for emergency travel. Other roads have waterlogging of at least 1 foot.

Traffic has been closed on Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road due to water release from the Puzhal Lake. DDRT Teams are working with the Government and Highways Department to clear major water logging areas.

"A total of 225 people were rescued from Ganesapuram, Slaterpuram, and Shanmuga Street in the Santhome area. 15 people were rescued from Anbu Nagar. 6 people, including two senior citizens and two children, were rescued from their flooded home in West Mambalam. 8 people, including a woman, were rescued from Ram Nagar and sent to a shelter. 4 people were rescued from Anna Nagar," stated the Chennai Police release. According to Chennai Police, 8 people were rescued from Canal Street, Marina, and sent to a community hall. 250 people were rescued from Anna Sathya Nagar and sent to a relief center. 22 passengers, including two women, were rescued from a bus that got stuck in the rain and sent to a school. 60 people were rescued from Bethel Nagar and taken to schools and a government building. 50 people were rescued from Mettukuppam. 30 people were rescued from Nehru Nagar. Two families were rescued from collapsed houses in Triplicane.

The fire department also captured a 14-foot-long King Cobra that had entered a residential area in Bhagavathipuram village. It was handed over to the forest department. Amid the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores. CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the cyclone in the state. The Tamil Nadu CM also inspected the cyclone-affected areas on Wednesday morning.

In the late hours of Tuesday, CM Stalin posted on X and said that the entire government machinery has been working hard to remove the effects of Cyclone Michaung. "The entire government machinery, such as ministers, officials, police, sanitation workers, and corporation workers, is working hard to quickly remove the effects of the Cyclone Michaung calamity that surrounds us. I request that many more comrades should immediately join hands with the relief work, along with the members of the club who are helping in the field. Members of the affected areas come quickly!" CM Stalin said on X.

Meanwhile the Met Department in its latest update said "Depression(Remnant of CS MICHAUNG) over NE Telangana adjoining S Chhattisgarh, S Interior Odisha, Coastal AP moved north northeastwards in past 06 hrs and weakened to Well Marked Low Pressure Area at 830 hrs of 6 Dec. Likely to weaken into Low Pressure Area in next 12 hrs." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)