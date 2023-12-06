Left Menu

Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi on Wednesday extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:02 IST
Tamil Nadu: Governor Ravi expresses condolences, support for cyclone Michaung victims
Visuals from Chennai Arumbakkam, Jai Nagar area. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi on Wednesday extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung. In a recent tweet from Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi said that the Central and state agencies are actively engaged in efforts to restore normalcy.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones due to #CycloneMichaung, and my heartfelt sympathies with those who are suffering its aftermath. Central and state agencies are at work to restore normalcy.- Governor Ravi," it read. In a tweet, BJP chief in Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently supporting the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly during challenging times. Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Chennai tomorrow to evaluate the flood situation triggered by Cyclone.

"Our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl is with the people of TN always & especially during the testing times. Our Hon Defence Minister Thiru @rajnathsingh avl will be in Chennai tomorrow to assess the flood situation caused due to the #Michaungcyclone," he said on X. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took stock of affected areas due to Cyclone Michaung and distributed necessities like food and milk to rainfall-affected people in Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung. Cyclone Michaung has caused widespread damage in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

After the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

