Cyclone Michaung: "PM Modi assures all possible help from Central Government", Defence Ministry

Amid a flood-like situation in Tamil Nadu's Chennai due to heavy rainfall caused due to Cyclone Michaung, the Defence Ministry on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply distressed by the loss of lives in the cyclone affected state and assured all possible help from the Central Government. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply distressed by loss of lives due to Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu. He has been closely reviewing the situation and also personally spoken to the Chief Minister assuring all possible help from the Central Government," the Defence Ministry posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Central government has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for 'Integrated Urban Flood Management' activities for the Chennai Basin project, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. Shah made it clear in one of his posts on 'X' stating, "This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient."

He also pointed out that it is the "first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management." "Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years. We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding," Shah wrote in his post on X.

"Guided by a pro-active approach, PM @narendramodi Ji has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for 'Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project' under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs 500 crore," he said. Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conducted an aerial survey of cyclone Michaung affected areas of Tamil Nadu on Thursday and held discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin to assess the damage.

National Disaster Management Authority, Police, Navy and other authorities were also present at the meeting between the Union Minister and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after the ariel survey. During the meeting, the Defence Minister was briefed on the cyclone, the damages caused and the relief needed from the Centre.

Several areas in Chennai continued to reel under severe waterlogging conditions on Thursday due to heavy rainfall in the region following Cyclone Michaung's landfall two days ago. Various parts of the city including a petrol pump at Pallikaranai area, Jerusalem College of Engineering remained inundated after heavy rainfall. The waterfalls at the Kodaikanal Hills in Dindigul district also swelled and overflowed due to heavy rainfall in the region.

The Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of the cyclone. Schools and colleges in six taluks -- Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram -- will remain closed on Thursday. During their operations, IAF dropped a total of 2,300 kg of relief material in the flood-affected areas in Chennai.

The IAF was working in liaison with the Tamil Nadu government while the relief materials were being provided by various agencies in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)