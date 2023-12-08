Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: 4 died, 14 injured after wall collapses in Mau

According to the police official, other 14 people are also injured and are undergoing treatment.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:18 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as four people have died on Friday after a wall collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, police said. According to the police official, other 14 people are also injured and are undergoing treatment.

"An old wall collapsed...4 women and one child have died in the incident, rest of the injured are undergoing treatment..." Mau District Magistrate Arun Kumar said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

