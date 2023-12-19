Left Menu

Countries, firms get behind EU wind energy plans

The European Commission announced plans in October to support Europe's wind energy industry, which will need to massively expand capacity to hit the EU's target to get 42.5% of all energy from renewable sources by 2030 - nearly double today's share. All of the EU's 27 member countries except for Hungary said on Tuesday they would carry out EU recommendations including changing renewable energy auctions in ways that could give local manufacturers an edge - by requiring developers to compete not only based on price, but also on cybersecurity and labour standards.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-12-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 23:10 IST
Countries, firms get behind EU wind energy plans
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Nearly all European Union countries and around 300 companies and industry groups agreed on Tuesday to move ahead with plans to rapidly expand wind farms and the local industries needed to build them. The European Commission announced plans in October to support Europe's wind energy industry, which will need to massively expand capacity to hit the EU's target to get 42.5% of all energy from renewable sources by 2030 - nearly double today's share.

All of the EU's 27 member countries except for Hungary said on Tuesday they would carry out EU recommendations including changing renewable energy auctions in ways that could give local manufacturers an edge - by requiring developers to compete not only based on price, but also on cybersecurity and labour standards. A spokesperson for Hungary's EU representation declined to say why the country did not join, but cited an "ongoing national legislative procedure" without specifying further.

The governments agreed to also step up investments in local manufacturing capacity for wind turbines and other parts. Ingrid Reumert, a senior vice president at Orsted , the world's largest offshore wind developer, welcomed the governments' pledge to "walk the talk".

"The real roadblocks to building 30 GW of wind every single year up until 2030, which is what we need to do to reach our climate targets, will be dealt with by individual EU countries," she said. Europe's main turbine makers all posted operating losses last year. The sector has warned that it is struggling to grow fast enough to meet green power targets, as firms face high interest rates and rising supply chain costs.

The countries also agreed to scrutinise potentially unfair trade practices in foreign wind product manufacturing, as local firms face increased competition from China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023