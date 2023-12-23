Left Menu

Delhi: Special traffic arrangements made on routes near churches during Christmas

Christmas will be celebrated from the 24th of December in the evening until the 25th of December. On December 24th, thousands of devotees will be congregating at various churches for prayers.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 22:48 IST
Delhi: Special traffic arrangements made on routes near churches during Christmas
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Owing to Christmas celebrations, special traffic arrangements will be effective on various routes near churches in Delhi, said the Delhi Traffic Police. Christmas will be celebrated from the 24th of December in the evening until the 25th of December. On December 24th, thousands of devotees will be congregating at various churches for prayers.

According to the police, traffic is expected to remain heavy at the following locations: Gol Dak Khana; Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place); Baba Kharak Singh Marg; Sansad Marg; Church Road; Lodhi Road; Aurobindo Marg; Patel Chowk; and Africa Avenue Road. According to the police, traffic will be diverted from the following points if required: From Roundabout RML going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T-point going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Outer Circle Connaught Place going towards Gol Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, commemorated on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration by billions of people worldwide.Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations. Some people also have Advent calendars. Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. It's a joyful time when children get gifts from family, friends, and Santa Claus, sometimes known as Father Christmas. Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before Christmas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023