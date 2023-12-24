"L1 point insertion of Aditya L1 to be done on Jan 6": ISRO chief S Somnath

Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somnath said on Saturday that the L1 point of insertion of India's maiden solar mission Aditya L1 will be done on January 6, 2024. The ISRO chief further said that the time of insertion of the spacecraft has not been decided yet.

"The Lagrangian point (L1) insertion of Aditya L1 will be done on January 6, 2024, but the time has not been decided yet," Chief Somnath said on Saturday. The ISRO chief along with BJP leader Rivaba Jadeja attend the 7th national conclave organized by Chhatra Sansad in Gujarat's Vadodara.

After the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the South pole of the moon, the ISRO launched the country's maiden solar mission -- Aditya-L1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on September 2. Earlier in the month, ISRO informed that the Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS), the second instrument in the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) of its maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 is operational.

"The Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS), the second instrument in the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload is operational. The histogram illustrates the energy variations in proton and alpha particle counts captured by SWIS over 2-days," ISRO said in a post on X. As per a statement issued by ISRO, the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload onboard India's Aditya-L1 satellite is performing normally.

ASPEX comprises two cutting-edge instruments - the Solar wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS) and STEPS (SupraThermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer). The STEPS instrument became operational on September 10, 2023. The SWIS instrument was activated on November 2, 2023, and has exhibited optimal performance, the statement mentioned.

ISRO further stated that the ASPEX has begun its measurements of solar wind ions. In its update, ISRO on November 7, Tuesday, noted that the spectrometer on board Aditya-L1 recorded the impulsive phase of solar flares, during its first observation period from approximately October 29, 2023.

The X-ray spectrometer, HEL1OS, attached to the Aditya-L1 spacecraft captured the first high-energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares. A solar flare is a sudden brightening of the solar atmosphere. Flares produce enhanced emission in all wavelengths across the electromagnetic spectrum - radio, optical, UV, soft X-rays, hard X-rays and gamma-rays.

Commissioned on October 27, 2023, the HEL1OS X-ray spectrometer is currently undergoing fine-tuning of thresholds and calibration operations. It has been monitoring the Sun for hard X-ray activities ever since In early October, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft that is carrying out India's first solar mission performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM), for about 16 seconds.

ISRO had said Aditya-L1 will neither land on the sun nor approach the sun any closer. This strategic location will enable Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the sun without being hindered by eclipses or occultation, allowing scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real time.

Also, the spacecraft's data will help identify the sequence of processes that lead to solar eruptive events and contribute to a deeper understanding of space weather drivers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)