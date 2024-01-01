Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India total sales grow 9 pc to 7,65,786 units in 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 14:08 IST
Hyundai Motor India total sales grow 9 pc to 7,65,786 units in 2023
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 7,65,786 units in 2023, on the back of record annual domestic sales.

The company had sold a total of 7,00,811 units in 2022, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The company achieved its highest-ever domestic sales in a calendar year, crossing the six lakh sales milestone in 2023 as it sold 6,02,111 units, up 9 per cent over previous year's 5,52,511 units, it added.

Exports grew by 10 per cent to 1,63,675 units in 2023 as compared to 1,48,300 units in 2022, it added.

HMIL COO Tarun Garg said the company has not just kept pace but surpassed the estimated industry growth of around 8.2 per cent.

''Also in 2023, we proactively expanded our annual production capacity by 50,000 units to meet the increasing demand from our customers,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024