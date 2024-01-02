UGC launches Annual Capacity Building Plan for growth, skill enhancement of employees

The University Grants Commission (UGC) launched its Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) for the first time to take a leap towards the growth and skill enhancement of its employees. The plan was launched on Tuesday by UGC Chairman Professor Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar.

Chairman of UGC, Jagdesh Kumar said that the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) was established by GoI through the Gazette of India on April 1, 2021. Kumar informed that the UGC is the first autonomous organization to have initiated planning for the capacity building of their employees in collaboration with CBC.

"The Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) is a comprehensive plan outlining interventions essential for enhancing individual officials' competencies and the overall capacity of UGC and this plan is derived from a robust Capacity Need Assessment exercise that was done with UGC officials and staff over 6 months starting from March 2023," Kumar added. Highlighting the work done by the UGC in capacity building of its staff and officers, Chairman Kumar said, "More than 600 UGC employees were onboarded on the iGot Karmayogi platform by September 15, 2023. In the first Quarter (October to December, 2023) 630 UGC employees have completed more than 4500 courses with each employee completing an average of 7 courses.""During 2023, UGC has also organized various offline/face-to-face training programs on Reservation in Services, Introduction to Emerging Technologies using AI, Overview of Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) using Higher Education data and relevant use cases, PFMS Awareness of General Financial Rules, Contract Management and Purchase of Services, RTI etc. for its employees," he added.

Emphasising the aim of UGC for doing all this, Kumar said, "The idea is to build, develop and enhance the abilities, talents, competencies, efficiency and qualifications of UGC employees to increase their capacity to serve the higher educational system in India." (ANI)

