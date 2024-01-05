EESL distributes over 36.8 cr LED bulbs, 72 lakh tube lights, 23 lakh fans in past 9 years

State-owned Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL) on Friday said it has distributed over 36.86 crore LED bulbs, 72.18 lakh tube lights, and 23.59 lakh fans as part of the UJALA scheme in nine years. The EESL on Friday commemorated the 9th anniversary of its flagship programmes, Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) and Streetlighting National Programme (SLNP) launched by Prime Minister Narender Modi on January 5, 2015, an EESL statement said.

Over the past nine years, the EESL has been a catalyst in revolutionising the country's lighting industry, distributing over 36.86 crores LED bulbs, 72.18 lakh tube lights, and 23.59 lakh energy-efficient fans under UJALA, it said. Additionally, 1.30 crore LED streetlights have been deployed in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and gram panchayats across the nation, resulting in remarkable energy savings of 57.17 billion kWh per year, it stated. With the distribution of 1 crore BLDC fans, EESL aims to reduce CO2 emissions by over 14.85 lakh tonnes of CO2 per annum and enable energy savings of 225 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)