Left Menu

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

Celebrating a remarkable journey of creativity, education, and innovation, NIFT marks its 39th Foundation Day with pride and reflection. Anupam Jain, Director, NIFT Delhi Campus, said on Friday that the 39th Foundation Day is not just a commemoration but a reaffirmation of our commitment to shaping the future of fashion education.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 08:35 IST
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence
Anupam Jain, Director, NIFT Delhi Campus (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI):Celebrating a remarkable journey of creativity, education, and innovation, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) marks its 39th Foundation Day with pride and reflection. Anupam Jain, Director, NIFT Delhi Campus, said on Friday that the 39th Foundation Day is not just a commemoration but a reaffirmation of our commitment to shaping the future of fashion education. Speaking with ANI, Anupam Jain, Director, NIFT Delhi Campus, said, "It's, I think a very important event for us. When I say us, I'm talking about all the NIFT employees, our students and our alumni. So, we really feel emotional about it and very passionate about the event because it's like celebrating the birthday of a child in the family. So everybody's very excited. And it is also the remembrance of where we started, who were the people who were given that responsibility when it was initiated, and you know, what all they contributed, so most of them who were there never thought that NIFT would grow as big as it is today'.

Speaking about how NIFT started, Jain said, "We started with a very humble, you know, small campus offering a two-year diploma program from a small Samrat hotel in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, after intervention from the Ministry of Textiles. And today, we have 18 campuses across the country. full-fledged campuses offering graduation program, four-year graduation program, a two-year master's program and, of course, PhD programs". "We have also done a lot of research projects for the private sector as well as the government of India. We have also contributed to sustainability. And sustainability has become, I think, a very key factor for our education system. So we have been teaching, you know, green design and green fashion to our students for many, many years now. And even in the future, we are also adopting the new technologies that are coming because, you know, otherwise we will be obsolete. So our students are very keen on accepting new technologies; our faculty are trained on them all the time, and new researchers are included in them. They also contribute to research. We already have a good name internationally; we have around 22 to 30 MOUs with international universities and institutes across the world and we are hoping for more," Jain added.

He said that NIFT had already established a fashion industry that wasn't very popular. "So the word fashion and now everybody knows, I think that is our big achievement. fashion doesn't mean you know something just visually appealing; it also means, you know, giving everybody a chance to express themselves the way they want within certain parameters, you know, on occasion based on. so we will like to take this forward and we will also, you know, through design and fashion education, like to contribute in areas like sustainability and self-reliance. So we are also getting a lot of, you know, by this we're also creating a lot of opportunities for young people. There are a lot of jobs. many of our graduates have become entrepreneurs. so they are also generating employment through our graduates. So that would be, I think, a big thing that we'll look into," he said.

Speaking on what efforts NIFT is making to inspire youth, he said, "We have been doing a lot of exhibitions; we do kind of road shows, you know, and of course fashion shows people know about. We also go to schools and do a lot of counseling or faculty or staff visit and tell them about the importance of fashion education. it's a new area, not so new but still, you know, people think that okay, they are, you know, others; this is not as important. Many people think, So we tell them that you know how this has contributed to the country as well as the industry of textiles and garments.". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024