Sri Lanka central bank keeps policy rates unchanged
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 23-01-2024 07:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 07:36 IST
Sri Lanka's central bank kept interest rates steady on Tuesday, in line with market expectations, to help control inflation as new taxes put upward pressure on expenses.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka maintained the Standing Deposit Facility Rate at 9% and the Standing Lending Facility Rate at 10%.
