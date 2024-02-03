Left Menu

Ashok Leyland hands over keys of 14T Boss Electric truck to Billion E-Mobility

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has commenced delivery of its intermediate and heavy duty electric trucks to its customers, the company said.The keys of 14T Boss Electric Truck were handed over to Billion E-Mobility at the inaugural edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi, the company said.Ashok Leyland is proud to deliver the first fully electric vehicle to our customer today.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 14:45 IST
Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has commenced delivery of its intermediate and heavy duty electric trucks to its customers, the company said.

The keys of 14T Boss Electric Truck were handed over to Billion E-Mobility at the inaugural edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi, the company said.

''Ashok Leyland is proud to deliver the first fully electric vehicle to our customer today. The Boss 4T Electric Truck was showcased in the Auto Expo last year. Today, delivering this road-ready product marks a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainable and efficient transportation,'' said company Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal in a statement on Saturday.

''As we stand on the cusp of a new era, these vehicles represent our firm commitment to lead the transition to green mobility offering advanced technologies focused at meeting the evolving needs of the Indian and global markets,'' Agarwal said.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo which is currently underway in New Delhi, Ashok Leyland showcased its future-ready vehicles including the 9m Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus, AVTR LNG 6x4 Tractor, 55T EV Tractor and Switch IeV4 Electric light commercial vehicles.

''As we build our energy transition platform, we embark on a journey together towards a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable tomorrow, we thank Ashok Leyland for delivering the technologically advanced 14Tonne Bos Electric Truck in quick time, enabling us to take forward our commitment to driving a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation system,'' Billion E-Mobility and CHARGE, founder-CEO Kartikey Hariyani said.

