Left Menu

Oman's Duqm refinery units running at full capacity ahead of inauguration -KPI CEO

The Duqm refinery is a $9 billion joint venture between Oman's OQ Group and Kuwait Petroleum International and located in Oman's Duqm Industrial Zone. The refinery is in line with Kuwait's strategy to refine 425,000 bpd of its oil abroad.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 23:40 IST
Oman's Duqm refinery units running at full capacity ahead of inauguration -KPI CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Oman

Oman's Duqm refinery units are running at full capacity of 230,000 barrels per day (bpd), Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) CEO Shafi Taleb Al-Ajmi told Reuters on Monday.

Kuwait emir, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, will inaugurate the refinery on Wednesday alongside the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq. The Duqm refinery is a $9 billion joint venture between Oman's OQ Group and Kuwait Petroleum International and located in Oman's Duqm Industrial Zone.

The refinery is in line with Kuwait's strategy to refine 425,000 bpd of its oil abroad. "Today we see that there is a thirst for (petroleum) products, and there is a greater global demand and a greater refining (profit) margin compared to previous years," Al-Ajmi added.

The refinery exported at least 70 shipments of oil products so far worldwide, Al-Ajmi said. OQ has also signed an agreement to develop a petrochemicals complex in the Duqm Economic Zone with Kuwait Petroleum International and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), in December 2022.

Al-Ajmi expects the study to be completed by the end of March to clarify the feasibility of the petrochemical complex project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024