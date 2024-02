BRIEF-Japan Eyes Expanding Offshore Wind Beyond Territorial Waters To Eez - Nikkei

Nikkei: * JAPAN EYES EXPANDING OFFSHORE WIND BEYOND TERRITORIAL WATERS TO EEZ - NIKKEI

* JAPAN WIND POWER ASSOCIATION ESTIMATES OFFSHORE WIND CAPACITY TO RISE TO 3.5 TIMES THAT OF LAND-BASED PROJECTS IF EXPANSION INTO EEZ ALLOWED - NIKKEI * JAPAN AIMS TO HAVE 10 GIGAWATTS OF NEW OFFSHORE WIND POWER RUNNING BY 2030, AND 30 TO 45 GW BY 2040 - NIKKEI Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)