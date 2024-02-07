Left Menu

FTSE 100 flat; precious metal miners offset gains in homebuilders

Data showed British house prices reported the strongest annual growth rate for a year in January, adding to tentative signs of momentum in the housing market and lifting the homebuilders index 0.7%. Bottom performer precious metal miners shed 0.8% on lower gold prices, ahead of speeches by Federal Reserve officials through the week.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 14:06 IST
FTSE 100 flat; precious metal miners offset gains in homebuilders

UK shares were subdued on Wednesday, as gains in homebuilder stocks over increase in house prices were offset by a sell-off in precious mining stocks, while investors awaited Federal Reserve officials' comments for monetary policy cues.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat by 08:25 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.1%. Data showed British house prices reported the strongest annual growth rate for a year in January, adding to tentative signs of momentum in the housing market and lifting the homebuilders index 0.7%.

Bottom performer precious metal miners shed 0.8% on lower gold prices, ahead of speeches by Federal Reserve officials through the week. Barratt Developments shares dropped 5.9%, after the homebuilder agreed to buy Redrow for about 2.52 billion pounds ($3.18 billion). Redrow shares climbed 13.6%.

Soap maker PZ Cussons forecast a lower annual profit and slashed its interim dividend, sending its shares 14.4% lower to the bottom of FTSE 250, while the broader personal care, drug and grocery stores sub-index lost 0.6%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024