UP's potential in spiritual tourism completely ignored by previous govts: CM Yogi

Taking part in the discussion on budget in the state assembly on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that during previous governments in Uttar Pradesh many sectors, including the service sector, which had great potential, were neglected. The potential that Uttar Pradesh had in spiritual tourism was completely ignored by the previous governments, he remarked.

The Chief Minister said, "Opposition parties were saying that politics should not be done in the name of Lord Ram. We have never done politics in the name of Shri Ram. Lord Ram is our deity. Without invoking the name of Ram, no work can be done. The chant of "Ram-Ram" is heard in every aspect of life - waking up, sleeping, crying, and laughing." Continuing his attack on the opposition, he added, "They don't go to Ayodhya for fear of losing their vote bank. It's you who is doing vote bank politics, not us. Even before the construction of the temple, when there was no court decision, we went to Ayodhya and organized the grand celebration of Deepotsav. We are going today and will continue to go in the future. There should be no doubt about it."

The Chief Minister mentioned that the government has allocated funds in the budget for Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Govardhan, Naimisharanya, Vindhyavasini Dham, Devipatan Dham, Nath Corridor (Bareilly), and Chitrakoot. Under the Mukhyamantri Paryatan Samvardhan Yojana (CM Tourism Promotion Scheme), provisions have been made in the budget to develop each religious site in every assembly constituency, he pointed out. He said that the state government aims to organize the Prayagraj Kumbh in 2025, surpassing the one held in 2019. For this purpose, budget allocations have been made again in the budget. Additionally, funds have been allocated in the budget for the establishment of a Kumbh Museum in Prayagraj.

Hitting out at the SP government that governed the state prior 2017, CM Yogi stated that they had done nothing for Mathura-Vrindavan and were even afraid of visiting the places. "The SP government had locked the gates in Kashi and the park behind the Janambhoomi at Mathura. Our government opened the locks. Funds have been allocated for the construction of the Banke Bihari Mandir corridor as well." The Chief Minister informed that funds have been allocated in the budget for the Nishad Raj Guhya Cultural Center in Shringverpur. Provisions have also been made in the budget for the Hariharpur Music College in the Azamgarh district and the Maharshi Valmiki Cultural Center in Chitrakoot. There is also a budget allocation for the birthplace of Tulsidas Ji in Rajapur.

He further mentioned the progress being made in Vidur Kutir. He said a medical college is being built in the name of Maharaj Vidur. He emphasized the actions being taken for the rejuvenation of Bijnor, stating that he had stayed overnight there. Taking a dig at the opposition leader, CM Yogi said, "The opposition leader may have never stayed in Bijnor. He was afraid that 'chacha' might grab the chair at one point. He would never have gone to Noida and Bijnor when he was the Chief Minister."

The Chief Minister highlighted the initiatives of the state government, including the formation of a PAC battalion in the name of Uda Devi, the renovation of Lucknow Fort, and plans to restore forts in other places. He mentioned the development of heritage tourism and the allocation of budget for the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute in Ayodhya, emphasizing the rapid progress made in these areas. (ANI)

