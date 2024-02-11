ADVISORY-At least 9 Pakistanis killed in southeastern Iran - Tasnim
Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 14:58 IST
(The alert and story on Pakistanis killed in Iran was wrong and is withdrawn. Tasnim withdrew the story. There will be no replacement story)
DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - STORY_NUMBER: S8N3770AV STORY_DATE: 11/02/2024 STORY_TIME: 0859 GMT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tasnim
- Pakistanis
- Iran
- S8N3770AV
- DUBAI
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gunmen kill nine Pakistanis in south eastern Iran: Report
Gunmen in Iran kill nine Pakistanis days after tit-for-tat strikes
Gunmen in Iran kill nine Pakistanis days after tit-for-tat strikes
Gunmen in Iran kill nine Pakistanis days after tit-for-tat strikes
Gunmen kill nine Pakistanis in south eastern Iran: Report