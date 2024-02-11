Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Woman tourist falls to death in paragliding crash in Kullu

A 26-year-old female tourist from Hyderabad died in a paragliding crash at Kullu's Dobhi village on Sunday, according to police.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 19:59 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Woman tourist falls to death in paragliding crash in Kullu
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year-old female tourist from Hyderabad died in a paragliding crash at Kullu's Dobhi village on Sunday, according to police. As per reports, the pilot failed to properly secure the safety belt of the tourist, causing her to fall from a considerable height during the paragliding session.

The tourism officer, Sunaina Sharma, mentioned that the pilot was registered and the equipment used was approved, attributing the tragedy to negligence in securing the safety of the woman tourist. A postmortem of the body was conducted at Regional Hospital Kullu and the body is being handed over to the family members for final rites.

The District Collector of Kullu, Torul S Raveesh, has initiated a magistrate inquiry into the incident and an FIR under sections 336 and 334 of the IPC has been registered at Patlikuhal Police Station. Meanwhile, paragliding has been halted in Dobhi until further orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

