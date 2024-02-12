UP: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham, CM Yogi oversees preparations

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI):Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a one-day visit to Sambhal on Monday to oversee preparations for the upcoming foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham at Ainchoda Kamboh on February 19. CM Yogi conducted a meticulous inspection of the venue, providing detailed directions to officials. Subsequently, he convened a review meeting with officials to ensure seamless coordination and execution of plans.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Anchora Kamboh, Sambhal, is set to take place under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prior to this event, the Chief Minister conducted an inspection to assess the preparations. CM Yogi meticulously inspected the venue, stage, and helipad, emphasizing the importance of timely completion of all arrangements and ensuring stringent security measures.

During the review meeting, officials updated the Chief Minister on the swift progress of preparations for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. They reported that the venue and its surroundings have been meticulously leveled, with pits filled in with soil. Furthermore, construction of six helipads is underway, with three designated specifically for the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister sought details from officials regarding access to the sanctum sanctorum and the arrival of other visitors, including VVIPs. CM Yogi emphasized the importance of ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees, particularly the saints, and directed officials to mitigate any potential inconveniences.

While giving instructions to the officials, the Chief Minister directed that the District Panchayat Raj Department make cleanliness arrangements on all routes leading to Anchora Kamboh. The routes should be decorated in an appealing manner. Toilet and water tanker arrangements should also be made.

The helipad being prepared by PWD should also be finished on time. The health department should remain on high alert throughout the program and adequate arrangements for ambulances should be made. During this time, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi, Kalki Peethadhishwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam, State Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, DGP Prashant Kumar, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh, DIG Muniraj, DM Manish Bansal, SP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, BJP West Regional Vice President Rajesh Singhal, and BJP District President Harendra Singh Rinku were present. (ANI)

