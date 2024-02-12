Left Menu

HPX, Guma Africa Group sign deal on Liberia's Liberty Corridor

High Power Exploration Inc (HPX) said on Monday it had signed a letter of intent with Liberia's government and Guma Africa Group to develop the Liberty Corridor in the West African country. The Liberty Corridor is an infrastructure project connecting Guinea to Liberia that is expected to support the West African region's connection to world markets.

High Power Exploration Inc (HPX) said on Monday it had signed a letter of intent with Liberia's government and Guma Africa Group to develop the Liberty Corridor in the West African country.

The Liberty Corridor is an infrastructure project connecting Guinea to Liberia that is expected to support the West African region's connection to world markets. It will contain a new heavy duty railroad connecting the Nimba district of Guinea to a new Liberian deep water port. HPX and Guma Africa Group will enter into negotiations with Liberia's government to agree on a framework granting exclusive rights to develop, finance and grant operating rights to the Liberty Corridor, a statement from HPX said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

